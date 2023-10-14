Cardi B, Offset “Stressed Out” By Tenants 9 Months Behind On Rent [Video]

Cardi B‘s musical success has afforded her the privilege of building a property portfolio, but according to the Bronx superstar, being a landlord isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

via: Vibe

During a recent Instagram Live, the “Bongos” rapper dished about the stressors of being someone’s landlord — as the couple has tenants who are way behind on rent.

“We have tenants that haven’t even paid f**king rent for like 9 months!” Cardi vented. “9 months! And sometimes, we be so busy and our house managers, they’ll be so busy that we like, you know what? Don’t even f**king take them to court’ because we just be so f**king tired. Like, we don’t even have time for that because we be doing so much sh*t.”

Sharing the harsh reality of owning property, she went on, “People be like, ‘Oh, get property, get property, get property.’ Let’s not even talk about the Dominican Republic Airbnb that this ni**a bought me. Always something! Please! I don’t want properties as a gift.”