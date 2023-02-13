Cardi B and Offset Share Their Love in McDonald's Super Bowl Ad — and Announce Their New Meal [Video]

Cardi B and Offset seem to be getting to the bag for Valentine’s Day.

via: People

The rapper couple make an appearance in the ad, sharing their love for each other and their food by reciting each other’s orders — a true sign of love, according to the spot. They join seven other real-life couples in the commercial.

“He likes a Quarter Pounder and a Hi-C,” Cardi B, 30, says in the ad. “He a simple man.”

The ad goes on to debate whether sharing fries gives a partner “brownie points” or if it’s stealing. “What’s mine is hers, ain’t no stealing,” says Offset, 31.

On top of joining the commercial, the couple unveiled their new Cardi B & Offset Meal — the first McDonald’s duo celebrity meal. In the spirit of love, the meal will become available on Valentine’s Day and will be perfectly made for two to share.

The meal includes Cardi B’s favorite classic McDonald’s cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola and Offset’s go-to Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. To round off the dinner, the box will also include a large order of fries and a warm apple pie to share.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset said in the release. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

In behind-the-scenes footage from the ad, the two rappers share their favorite memories of going to McDonald’s as children with their families, adding how much they liked playing inside the restaurant’s indoor playground.

“When I was younger, I always wanted a birthday party in McDonald’s, but I felt like I couldn’t really afford it,” Cardi B shares. “My mom used to take me to McDonald’s around 167 in Manhattan and everything. The playground thing was there and it’s just like so big to us, it made me really happy.”

The special edition boxes of their meal will also include a throwback Valentine’s Day card that may inspire fans to share their meal with a special someone — like these two plan to.

When Offset asked what Cardi B would like to do for the romantic holiday, she replies, “I would like to get our meal and I want to brag about it. Like, yeah, we got our own meal at McDonald’s. We’re like ‘Yes, it’s us! It’s us! Yes, we’re the ones that’s holding the line!'”

And in true Oprah Winfrey fashion, Cardi B is ready to share the meal with the world: “You get a Cardi and Offset meal! You get a Cardi and Offset meal! Yeah, everybody gets a Cardi and Offset meal from McDonald’s!” she says.

