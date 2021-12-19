Cardi B Jumps on the Vegan Bandwagon with Drew Barrymore's Answer to Her 'Meat Free Dreams' [Photos + Video]

Cardi B is thinking of going vegan, but first, she has a few questions. The superstar recently took to social media to crowdsource some answers about the health-conscious lifestyle.

via: People

Last weekend, the Grammy Award winner, 29, asked her millions of Twitter followers for help finding a good meat-free replacement. Luckily for her, the Drew Barrymore Show host, 46, heeded her call on Friday.

“I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” Cardi initially asked her followers.

“YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS,” Barrymore wrote in response. “@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.”

The Never Been Kissed actress posted a video in which she confessed she’s “one of [Cardi’s] biggest fans ever” before sharing her own meat-free experience as a former vegetarian who now identifies as a “flex-etarian,” meaning she eats “predominantly vegetarian.” She even offered to send the “WAP” rapper some meat-free options from food brand Quorn, for which Barrymore serves as “Chief Mom Officer.”

“By the way, I love your messaging,” Barrymore added in praise of Cardi. “I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out.”

Cardi, who’s been known to geek out in some fangirl moments, was just as thrilled to hear from Barrymore, in addition to getting an answer regarding her nutritional needs.

“Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore,” she wrote in a quote tweet. “I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat. I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!!”

The F9 actress recently gave her 20.5 million Twitter followers an explosion of flavor with a snack-time culinary creation utilizing barbecue sauce as dip for her Doritos in a pinch… which is basically vegan.

Drew Barrymore isn’t the only celebrity that reached out to Cardi. The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, who played the character Stefan Salvatore in the supernatural series, also responded to her question.