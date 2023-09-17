  1. Home
Cardi B Issues a Warning as Lies About Her Dad Circulate on Social Media: 'Keep It Cute on Family...Especially Offenders'

September 17, 2023 12:00 PM PST

Cardi B has had enough.

The rapper took to social media to hit back at people spreading lies about her family.

In recent days, a resurfaced lie about Cardi’s dad being a convicted rapist and pedophile has been circulating Twitter/X — seemingly in response to the criticism Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been facing in recent days.

According to Cardi, her dad has never been a rapist and she’s warning those spreading the lie to “keep it cute.”

We already know who Cardi’s referring to — so we don’t even have to say it.

Tags:Cardi B