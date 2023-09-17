Cardi B Issues a Warning as Lies About Her Dad Circulate on Social Media: 'Keep It Cute on Family...Especially Offenders'

Cardi B has had enough.

The rapper took to social media to hit back at people spreading lies about her family.

In recent days, a resurfaced lie about Cardi’s dad being a convicted rapist and pedophile has been circulating Twitter/X — seemingly in response to the criticism Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been facing in recent days.

Cardi B’s father is a convicted r@pist.. and a p€dophile too pic.twitter.com/CVNpwlfJtC — WRITE A RAP BOTCHED BTCH (@yonceonikafenty) September 16, 2023

According to Cardi, her dad has never been a rapist and she’s warning those spreading the lie to “keep it cute.”

First it was the video lying on Offset, now it’s lies on my dad.. I’m pretty sure ya know offenders have to take a pic every year. Keep it cute on family…Especially offenders, pedos and molesters cuz everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real pussy snatchers. https://t.co/mrZIy28ek5 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 17, 2023

We already know who Cardi’s referring to — so we don’t even have to say it.