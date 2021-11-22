Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas to Meet Kulture at the 2021 American Music Awards [Video]

Cardi B made the most of her hosting debut at the American Music Awards on Sunday night by using the gig to book JoJo Siwa for Christmas.

via: People

Cardi B, who is hosting the award show, kicked off the American Music Awards on Sunday in typical Cardi fashion with an extravagant entrance. During one of her introductions, Cardi gave a shout-out to a couple of stars in attendance — one of which was JoJo Siwa, whom she shared a “story” about.

“Let me tell y’all this story,” Cardi, 29 said. “So my husband, he was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter [Kulture Kiari]’s birthday party but she is booked and busy. So JoJo Siwa could you please come see my daughter at Christmas?”

Cardi B, who is hosting the award show, kicked off the American Music Awards on Sunday in typical Cardi fashion with an extravagant entrance. During one of her introductions, Cardi gave a shout-out to a couple of stars in attendance — one of which was JoJo Siwa, whom she shared a “story” about.

“Let me tell y’all this story,” Cardi, 29 said. “So my husband, he was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter [Kulture Kiari]’s birthday party but she is booked and busy. So JoJo Siwa could you please come see my daughter at Christmas?”

She continued, “I know you cost a lot of money — let me tell you something, y’all — rappers don’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”

When it came time for Siwa, 18, to announce the award for favorite pop duo or group, she addressed Cardi’s invitation before presenting.

“Cardi, I’m gonna see what I can do and I’m gonna try and make Christmas happen I promise — putting it in my phone right now,” she said.

She added, “I can’t wait to meet Kulture — she is being raised by a superstar.”

.@itsjojosiwa, you get all 10s from us! Thanks for stopping by to present Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the #AMAs. ? pic.twitter.com/H5MNrKyZ9q — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

The award show announced Cardi would host earlier this month, and the rapper said she was excited to “bring my personality” to the stage.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” echoed executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

At the award show, the rapper is nominated for three categories including music video and hip-hop song for her single “Up,” and female hip-hop artist.

The five-time AMA winner follows last year’s host, Taraji P. Henson, and previously made history at the fan-voted award show as the first female rapper to win favorite hip-hop song twice, “WAP” in 2020 and “Bodak Yellow” in 2018.

Last week, Cardi got candid about her natural hair journey. In a carousel of throwback photos showcasing her shorter, naturally curly locks, she captioned the Instagram post with words of empowerment to lift women of color who also may be struggling to love their hair.

“Why [is it] every time I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?’ That’s not true and very misleading,” the mom of two wrote, adding, “Being mixed [doesn’t] mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case.”

She concluded her post with encouraging words: “I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair . and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

Watch JoJo and the other finalist on The Dancing with the Stars season 30 finale airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.