Cardi B Hired Angel Brinks After She Saw Her Getting 'Bullied' on 'Basketball Wives'

Have you ever wondered how Angel Brinks ended up designing outfits for Cardi B?

Well, the ‘Basketball Wives’ star says Cardi reached out after seeing how badly she was treated on the show.

via Page Six:

Speaking exclusively with Page Six, Brinks revealed that Cardi had her come out to Las Vegas to style her for her first performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I had so much fun with her,” the 39-year-old, who appeared on Season 4 of “Basketball Wives LA,” explained.

“She knew at the time what happened with me on the show being bullied and attacked. She was telling me, ‘Girl, I hated watching that happening to you on TV. You deserve so much more respect.’”

Brinks had been picked on by her fellow castmates because they couldn’t take her seriously as a businesswoman and fashion designer.

Cardi – who was also a cast member of another VH1 show, “Love & Hip Hop” – ended up wearing a custom sparkling outfit by Brinks for her performance at the VMAs, as well as a second one for her appearance at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight.

“I will always remember that,” Brinks told us. “It was her first very big performance and she came to me. So I just feel very blessed.”

After Cardi B, she went on to dress Heidi Klum, Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, Doja Cat, Saweetie and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

Brinks first rose to fame when she began dating 2009 first-round NBA draft pick Tyreke Evans, which is how she ended up on the show.

The two welcomed their daughter, Amina Evans, in 2014, before going their separate ways a year later.

The reality TV star also has a son from a previous marriage and is currently in a relationship with music producer Roccstar.

That was nice of Cardi. ‘Basketball Wives’ airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.