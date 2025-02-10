Cardi B Had A “Hard Time” At Super Bowl LIX Because Of Donald Trump, Says She Likes Him “Lesser”

BY: Walker Published 36 seconds ago

Drake and Kendrick Lamar weren’t the only two celebrities with beef going into last night’s Super Bowl game — nor the only ones leaving with less love after it. It’s no secret that Cardi B does not like Donald Trump; his rhetoric and policies have always rankled the outspoken rapper, and while Trump isn’t often asked about her, it seems likely he’d call her something along the lines of a “nasty woman” (one of his favorite insults).

Taylor Swift was not the only one dealing with Donald Trump’s presence at Sunday’s (Feb. 9) Superbowl LIX. According to Cardi B, the Secret Service gave her a “hard time.”

“He was at the Super Bowl today, and they [were] giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh,” the “Up” hitmaker told her fans on Instagram Live. “The Secret Service was not playing at that motherf**ker. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf**kin’ stadium. Oh my god.”

She went on to share that her $3,000 red bottoms got ruined “all ‘cause of Trump.” The 47th president, who only stuck around at the Caesars Superdome until the third quarter, had his money on the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for him, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

“Now I like him lesser because you didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F**king up my shoe,” Cardi B exclaimed. “Now he’s gonna have to, well, he definitely ain’t gon’ do that, bring my uncle back because my uncle got deported.” She was not just joking, either. Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has only ramped up its deportation efforts.

Cardi B has long expressed her disdain for Trump, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. The Invasion of Privacy artist, like many other celebrities, threw her support behind former Vice President Kamala Harris, even speaking at her rally in Milwaukee.

Music-wise, 2025 is expected to be a huge year for the mother of three, who claimed she is finally releasing her long-awaited sophomore album. Coming off the heels of last year’s run, which included guest appearances on Rob49’s “On Dat Money,” GloRilla’s “Wanna Be” remix and more, the Grammy Award winner lent her presence to Pardison Fontaine’s “Toot It Up” last Friday (Feb. 7).

