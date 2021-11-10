Cardi B Gets Trial Date In 'Herpes' Lawsuit Pushed Back Due To 'Family Emergency'

Cardi B’s lawyer is asking a federal court judge to push back the start of a trial to let the rapper deal with personal issues.

via: AceShowbiz

The “WAP” hitmaker, who filed a $3 million lawsuit against blogger Latasha K. for accusing her of having herpes, had the trial date pushed back due to a “family emergency.”

Cardi and Tasha were supposed to appear in court on Tuesday, November 9. However, the trial date has been moved to January 5, 2022 after a New York federal judge granted the motion brought by the 29-year-old femcee.

Cardi filed the defamation lawsuit in early 2019 over the latter’s claims in her vlog on “unWinewithTashaK” YouTube channel dedicated to celebrity gossip. At that time, the vlogger called that the Grammy-winning artist a “drug-using prostitute with herpes.”

Latasha then fired back by filing a $3 million countersuit. She alleged that the wife of Offset publicly defamed her which led to her receiving death threats. However, the judge dismissed her lawsuit in July.

The judge explained that Latasha presented “video evidence” to the court that allegedly showed Cardi “has at least admitted to being a prostitute and as to her use of drugs.” The judge elaborated, “For example, in a video produced in opposition …. it appears that Plaintiff is discussing engaging in sexual acts for money. In that same video, Plaintiff discusses her use of drugs and about having to ‘pop pills’ sometimes when necessary.”

Unfortunately, the evidence was not enough to back up Latasha’s claims. The judge noted it only showed that instead of the “Bodak Yellow” raptress herself, the mother of two’s friends was making threats toward her.

In addition to the defamation lawsuit, Cardi has been entangled in a legal battle with a man named Kevin Brophy, Jr. Kevin filed his lawsuit back in 2017, claiming that the man orally pleasuring Cardi in her “Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 1” mixtape cover has tattoos on his back of a tiger battling a snake that resembles a design he has.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion. Tasha filed a motion to dismiss all claims against her.