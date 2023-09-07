Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos [New Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are back with another banger of a collaboration.

Their new track is called “Bongos” and it arrives with a super-colorful visual.

Variety:

The song is Megan’s first release since her 2022 sophomore effort “Traumazine,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and boasted radio hits “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

Megan announced she would be taking a step back from music after having gone through an intensely publicized trial in connection to an incident in 2020, where she was shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the altercation.

During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Cardi said it made her “feel good that [Megan] trusts me” and added that they both “put in our sweat and everything” to produce the song to their liking. “We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see… that’s thought put into that,” she said.

Cardi also teased fans by saying the rainbow-colored hair and barley-there outfits they wore in the cover art for the single were intentionally picked to throw people off… “because the [single] cover [image] gives off like a ‘WAP’ vibe, but it’s not,” she said.

Cardi B’s last full-length album was “Invasion of Privacy,” a 2018 release, but in a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, Cardi said she was going to start releasing solo music after having notched such successful collaborations as “WAP.”

“I’m going to put out my next solo single,” she said, adding that she was working “on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

