Cardi B and Estranged Husband Offset Reunite to Celebrate His 33rd Birthday in Miami Club

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, reunited for his 33rd birthday celebration in Miami.

In celebration of the former Migos rapper’s 33rd birthday on Sunday (Dec. 14), he made an appearance at a Miami nightclub, where Cardi attended too—but turned up in her own section. According to a video caught by bystanders, the two could be seen interacting with each other at one point by having a money throwing competition.

Elsewhere in the clip, Cardi could be seen seductively twerking and whining her hips atop a sectional as Offset peeked over at the mother his three youngest children.

Cardi and Offset’s latest encounter follows the Bronx rapstress allegedly leaking messages between her and Set. However, Cardi claimed that the texts were old and the result of getting “hacked.”

In a Spaces conversation on X, Cardi said: “Sh*t is old. It’s not on purpose. I will never get back with this ni**a. I’m not even gonna lie, we’ve been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy … I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me. You heard I’m with a ni**a, don’t bother me. I hear you with a bi**h, I don’t bother you. So, we been on good terms.”

via: Vibe

