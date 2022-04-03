Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account, Pops Off on Fans ‘Dragging My Kids’ Because She Didn’t Attend Grammys

The rapper appears to have deleted her Twitter account after fans began to come at her for not attending the Grammys this year.

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” she tweeted before deactivating her account. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck?”

Prior to deactivating her account, Cardi seemed to be getting pressured by her fans to release the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

During her dispute last month with trolls over a zoomed-in photo of her second child’s eye, along with the caption, “That’s all y’all will get,” the “Up” rapper threatened to delete her social media amid frustration with people trying to put a negative spin on everything she put out on social media.

“It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe I should delete my social medias or just cause Wtfff … If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I’d I talk about my kids which I’m wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff,” she wrote at the time.

Cardi needs to adopt the ‘post & ghost’ approach to social media. Share what you want, no feedback necessary.

