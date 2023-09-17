Cardi B Defends Using Songwriters: 'Look at All Ya Fav Artists Credits'

Cardi B is firing back at people who had something to say about her use of songwriters.

via: HipHopDX

The “Bongos” rapper was originally responding to a post that The Neighborhood Talk put up that saw her stating that Hip Hop started in the Bronx while at the 2023 MTV Video Music awards.

She then doubled back and responded to a user who apparently criticized her about her lyrical abilities as a solo artist.

“I started music before LHH [Love and Hip Hop] and wrote about MY struggles and life as a dancer,” Cardi B explained. “Go listen to them mixtapes also I went to school for musical theatre and technology.”

She added: “Just because somebody might help me with a hook means nothing. Look at all ya fav artists credits they all do receive some type of help.”

Check out her comment below:

Cardi B defends using songwriters to help her write lyricshttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/LQHmCORN6g — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 16, 2023

In the spirit of putting people in check, the Bronx superstar took to IG live on earlier this week to respond to Joe Budden’s alleged personal criticism of her new single “Bongos.”

Cardi said that she doesn’t feel the criticism of her raunchy collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion is entirely justified.

“I just feel like he has an issue with me,” she began. “And it was beyond the critique of ‘Bongos’ — it’s just you inviting bitches who said the rudest, nastiest shit … when Mal and Rory say fuck shit about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up.

“You came at Taxstone because Taxstone said something about you. You expect people to understand you and you expect people to take your side.”