Cardi B Calls Out Comedian Nicole Arbour After She Criticizes Content of Offset’s Music Following Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B got into it with Canadian comedian and YouTuber Nicole Arbour after she shared an insensitive tweet about Offset.

via Complex:

Arbour appeared to take issue with Offset releasing music with violent lyrics. “Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up,” she wrote, referring to the recent murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. “Not a single thing was learned.”

In a since-deleted tweet, per HotNewHipHop, Cardi questioned Arbour’s motives by noting that Offset hasn’t recorded new music since Takeoff’s death. Arbour countered with a video of Offset as the Joker for Halloween, which was posted before Takeoff died on November 1. Cardi continued to tweet at Arbour but deleted most of her comments, which prompted the comedian to ask if she was planning “send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to your?”

“The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy,” Cardi replied. “I’m not going to do none of that… I’m just going to pray for you.”

Arbour, who is an anti-vaxxer and has publicly supported Kyrie Irving’s recent anti-Semitic comments, later shared a Hollywood Unlocked post that saw Cardi discussing the situation, where she highlighted an alleged Facebook post from Arbour in which she told people to arm themselves “and shoot” amid the Black lives Matter protests in 2020. “The looters travel in packs and WILL beat and kill you without remorse,” she reportedly wrote. “This post is about protesters. It’s about the riots. God have mercy on America.”

Cardi included an alleged tweet in the post too, in which Arbour wrote, “They’re lynching white people.” She has denied the comments are real, and accused the rapper of wanting to “defend promoting the killing of black men as ok.” Despite decrying the post, Arbour previously made headlines in 2018 after she said she was “so sick” of people who are “mad at slavery.” This was also around the same time she released a “women’s edit” of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” which was criticized for racism.

We wish Cardi never gave that crazy lady any attention.