Cardi B Asks Judge for Permanent Injunction Against Tasha K, Accuses Her of Fraudulently Moving Assets to Slow $4M Judgement Collection

Cardi B isn’t done with Tasha K.

Back in January, Cardi B won her defamation case against Tasha K and the court ordered Tasha to pay $4 million.

On Thursday, Cardi filed documents in federal court demanding a permanent injunction against Tasha K because Cardi says Tasha has continued to spread the same lies that landed her in court in the first place.

According to the documents, Tasha bragged back in August, “Even if they did sue, bitch I ain’t got but a dollar to my name bitch, what are you going to get? And there’s always bankruptcy bitch.”

Tasha also said said, “I’m going to pull a 50 Cent on that bitch” — referencing 50’s notorious 2015 bankruptcy.

In the documents, Cardi also accuses Tasha of fraudulently moving assets to make it harder to collect the millions she’s owed. She points to a recent YouTube video Tasha made in which she brags about how hard she’s making it.

“Let me tell you how this was a blessing though. Cause can’t nobody else sue me, and even if they do, I ain’t got no money. We’ve got estate lawyers, we’ve got every motherf***ing thing. I ain’t got s**t in my name bitch,” Tasha said.

During the trial, Tasha testified she wouldn’t stop repeating defamatory lies about Cardi B unless the court forces her to do so — so now Cardi is asking the court to force her to do so.

Cardi’s asking for an injunction to stop Tasha from saying any defamatory statements now, and in the future, and to force her to delete all past videos or posts containing lies.

If Tasha would a) tell the truth, or, b) keep her mouth shut — she probably wouldn’t be in this predicament.