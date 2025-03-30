Home > NEWS

Cardi B Alleges Offset Keeps Sending Threatening Messages: ‘Puts My Self-Esteem to the Ground’

BY: Walker

Published 46 minutes ago

Cardi B claims Offset has sent her threatening messages since they broke up.

According to her, she’s been going through it ever since they decided to go their separate ways, and is done keeping quiet. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem.”

The accusations didn’t end there, however. She also accused Offset of revenge porn. “He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” she alleged. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months.” Cardi went on to suggest that Offset has allegedly been working with an unnamed blogger to shine a spotlight on her dating life.

Advertisement

“This is my pussy, I give it to whoever I want to,” she said. “If that b*tch don’t stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.” Cardi also accused Offset of sending someone to beat up her friend, sending her explicit voicemails, and more. She even recalled warning his new girlfriend to stay out of the house she purchased. Apparently, she was also involved in the alleged harassment. At the time of writing, Offset has yet to address Cardi’s allegations.

The “Enough” performer’s latest rant comes shortly after she accused him of ruining her Valentine’s Day. She didn’t specify how he did this, but fans know she spent the holiday with Stefon Diggs. She’d been spotted with the athlete previously, so the outing further fueled rumors that the two of them are an item. This has yet to be confirmed. “The internet is ins*ne,” she said of the speculation on Instagram Live last year. “All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That’s why I don’t want to address it because I feel like it’s funny. I’mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it’s cute, it’s funny.”

via: HNHH

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Oscar Nominee Gabourey Sidibe Was ‘Not Allowed to be Black’ While Working as a Phone-Sex Operator Before Precious

By: Walker
NEWS

Deion Sanders Inks $54M Extension At Colorado

By: Walker
NEWS

Tamar Braxton Addresses Nonexistent “Beef” With Kandi Burruss

By: Walker
NEWS

‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Gets Rare Netflix Pilot Order

By: Walker
NEWS

O.J. Simpson’s Bible and ‘Handwritten’ Note From Robert Kardashian Sells for Over $80K at Auction After the Estate Denied Kim’s Offer to Buy It

By: Walker
NEWS

Richard Chamberlain, Star of ‘The Thorn Birds’ and ‘Shogun,’ Dead at 90

By: Walker
NEWS

Will Smith Recalls Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Because She Wanted to Quit ‘Whip My Hair’ Tour

By: Walker
NEWS

Regina Hall To Receive Honorary Degree From Fordham University

By: Walker
NEWS

Yella Beezy Makes Bail After He’s Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Mo3’s 2020 Murder

By: Walker
NEWS

Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas Fined $10.5M in Money-Laundering Case

By: Walker