Cardi B Alleges Offset Keeps Sending Threatening Messages: ‘Puts My Self-Esteem to the Ground’

Cardi B claims Offset has sent her threatening messages since they broke up.

According to her, she’s been going through it ever since they decided to go their separate ways, and is done keeping quiet. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem.”

The accusations didn’t end there, however. She also accused Offset of revenge porn. “He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” she alleged. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months.” Cardi went on to suggest that Offset has allegedly been working with an unnamed blogger to shine a spotlight on her dating life.

“This is my pussy, I give it to whoever I want to,” she said. “If that b*tch don’t stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.” Cardi also accused Offset of sending someone to beat up her friend, sending her explicit voicemails, and more. She even recalled warning his new girlfriend to stay out of the house she purchased. Apparently, she was also involved in the alleged harassment. At the time of writing, Offset has yet to address Cardi’s allegations.

The “Enough” performer’s latest rant comes shortly after she accused him of ruining her Valentine’s Day. She didn’t specify how he did this, but fans know she spent the holiday with Stefon Diggs. She’d been spotted with the athlete previously, so the outing further fueled rumors that the two of them are an item. This has yet to be confirmed. “The internet is ins*ne,” she said of the speculation on Instagram Live last year. “All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That’s why I don’t want to address it because I feel like it’s funny. I’mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it’s cute, it’s funny.”

