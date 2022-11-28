Cardi B Admits She's Struggling to Make Offset 'Happy' Following Takeoff's Death [Photos + Video]

Cardi B has been feeling “hopeless” trying to make her husband, Offset, happy in the weeks following Takeoff’s death.

via: HipHopDX

In a Twitter voice note to her 26.3 million followers over the weekend, the Bronx superstar detailed the issues she’s been having in working with her husband’s grief. According to Cardi, it’s tough seeing Offset go through the motions, and she warned critics not to play around with her family.

“It has been a couple of weeks, and I feel like a lot of people are starting to feel a little bit comfortable with trying to be funny, trying to say slick shit,” Cardi said. “I know that y’all been seeing my InstaStories and y’all see Offset in and out on my Stories. You know, we’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy.”

She continued: “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what muthafuckas really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks. We not in the mood to be fucking playing around with y’all, deadass. I will deadass kill y’all. Stop fucking playing.”

Cardi B’s post came after she became embroiled in a back-and-forth with comedian Nicole Arbour on Twitter over Offset’s music. After Cardi shared a snippet of an unreleased song from her husband containing lyrics like, “Catch a body broad day / Shoot ’em in the hallway,” Arbour criticized the Migos rapper for promoting gun violence in the wake of Takeoff’s shooting death.

“Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game…” Arbour wrote on Twitter. “Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up. Not a single thing was learned.”

Man… few weeks after his cousin was murdered over a dice game… Offset’s making new music about shooting people and shooting places up. Not a single thing was learned. ? — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) November 27, 2022

Cardi fired back in a series of since-deleted tweets, informing the comedian that Offset hasn’t actually recorded any new music since Takeoff’s passing on November 1.

“He hasn’t even been to a studio since Take died so wtf are you talking about?” she replied. Arbour then reposted Cardi’s video of Offset’s song, asking fans if she was wrong.

“My bad y’all…” she tweeted. “@iamcardib just posted this and I was sure it was Offset rapping about murder with a fake gun. Honestly, my bad if that’s not what this video is.”

Arbour came back with another tweet doubling down on her disapproval of Offset’s lyrics.

“Oh I said what I said,” she continued. “Even if that video was made before it happened, you STILL don’t see what’s happening? When u promote senseless violence in a community, you GET senseless violence in a community It’s sad af that all these young guys are dying, something has to CHANGE.”

Cardi responded to Arbour’s tweet by bringing up the mass shootings in America that are usually carried out by white men. “Your community don’t sing about mass shooting and fuckin their cousins yet y’all still do it,” she clapped back. “Mind your pink neck.”

Arbour responded: “Your brother in law was just murdered and you’re posting videos about killing people… still!?!? Like still!?!? How aren’t you getting it yet? This ain’t a joke, this is real talk. You are a damn leader and you can make change in the NAME of Takeoff.”

Cardi then threatened Arbour’s mother, claiming she is “going to die,” for which she received backlash from fans. Arbour herself was taken aback by the threat.

“Yo wait. Did @iamcardib just threaten to murder my mom over a tweet about not promoting violence? Is this real life?” she wrote in shock. “Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men.”

Yo wait. Did @iamcardib just threaten to murder my mom over a tweet about not promoting violence? Is this real life? pic.twitter.com/qDWi6VgGvF — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) November 28, 2022

Yo @iamcardib you gonna send some guys to beat me up in a strip club now cause the truth is inconvenient to you?? Or just drug me and steal my money? Show some damn respect and stop promoting the murder of black men. — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) November 28, 2022

Cardi continued the verbal beef by writing: “The fact you trying to use the death of some1 I love to get clout is crazy …..I’m not going to do none of that ….I’m just going to pray for you.”

Things took another turn when Cardi B shared alleged tweets from Arbour that contained some racist comments. The comedian claimed they were fake and threw Nicki Minaj’s name in the mix to “set the example.”

Cardi largely ignored the rest of Arbour’s tweets, including one where she tweeted in Spanish so the rapper could “understand” her. The comedian then said she would cover this topic on the next episode of her show, The Arbour Affect, and even invited Cardi B who didn’t accept the offer.