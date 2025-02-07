Cardi B Address Accusation Of Betraying Megan Thee Stallion Over New Collab With Meg’s Ex, Pardison Fontaine

BY: Walker Published 21 minutes ago

While Meg and Cardi have a long-standing friendship and multiple collaborations, including the chart-topping hit “WAP,” Pardi and Cardi go back even further.

Pardi played a significant role in the writing team for Cardi’s 2018 debut album *Invasion of Privacy*, and they later teamed up for his single “Backin’ It Up” that same year.

Fast forward to Tuesday (February 4), Pardi teased an unreleased collaboration with Cardi, announcing its upcoming release.

Advertisement

“It’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib,” he wrote, sharing a snippet of the song, titled “Toot It.” “GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS!!!”

However, Megan’s fans quickly turned on Cardi, accusing her of betraying Meg. In response, Cardi addressed the backlash on X Spaces, making it clear she has no intention of taking sides.

“I wanna make this very clear. When I fuck with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their shit,” she stated. “Because when it comes to relationships, some bullshit will always happen, and one thing about me – I’m gonna stay neutral and stay the fuck out of it. And both of y’all can attest that that’s how I really am.

Advertisement

“I don’t wanna hear nothing because I fuck with both of y’all, and God forbid some shit happens, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody’s drama. None of that shit is my fucking business. So stop fucking harassing me, stop calling me a fucked up person, stop calling me a fuck bitch because that’s not what I am.”

Pardi later began dating Meg in 2020, but their relationship ended on a sour note in 2023, with allegations of infidelity surfacing.