Candace Owens Labels Kim Kardashian A 'Prostitute' And Kris Jenner A 'Pimp' Over Ray J Sex Tape [Video]

Candace Owens never holds back when it comes to sharing her unsolicited opinion. Earlier this year, she took shots at Cardi B and LeBron James, claiming that the Bronx rapper is “uneducated” and the NBA star “has a low IQ.” Despite the backlash, Owens has never backed down from any of her controversial statements about celebrities.

via: AceShowbiz

When weighing in on Kim and Ray J’s sex tape leak, the conservative talk show host labeled the SKIMS founder a “prostitute” and described her mother as a “pimp.”

“There are two things here that we need to remember,” the 33-year-old said. “Not only did she do it, not only should we be completely disgusted by the idea that a mother – I just had a daughter – that a mother would sit down and watch various tapes of her daughter having sex with a boyfriend out of wedlock and then say, ‘Let’s sell this tape,’ ‘This is the best one,’ ‘You look the best in this tape,’ ‘This will make you the most famous.’ ”

“Not only is that disgusting – but then, that her plan worked,” the political commentator continued arguing. “Kim Kardashian is a billionaire today and she is still, by the way, selling sex. I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute, and I am not going to edit this opinion,” Owens said. “Kim Kardashian is a prostitute. Her mother is a pimp. Worse than a prostitute, Kim Kardashian is a corpse – she’s a body without a soul.”

Candace gave her two cents after Ray J ranted against Kim and Kris over the latter’s appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. The singer accused the momager of taking a fake lie detector on the show after she claimed she wasn’t involved in his and Kim’s sex tape leak.

Ray J claimed in a 44-minute rant that Kris never negotiated for the tape’s distribution with Vivid Entertainment, which released the tape. However, the crooner stated that there were three different sex tapes, two were shot in Cabo and one in Santa Barbara. According to the musician, the momager chose the one where her daughter looked the best.

The sex tape contract, meanwhile, showed both exes receiving $400,000 each upfront and 12.5% of the profits for each of them. Kim’s handwriting also described the three tapes.

Ray J also blasted CBS for airing the segment. He fumed, “THIS IS THE GUY THEY HAD GIVE KRIS JANKY THE LIE DETECTOR TEST – THE NETWORK SHOULD BE ASHAMED AND YOU SHOULD TOO @j_corden – ALL YALL GETTING SUED FOR PLAYING WITH THE TRUTH! – Click the link in my bio to see how fraud this guy is!! For real?? YOU ALL ARE IN TROUBLE!!”

