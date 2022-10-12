Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic [Video]

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens dismissed the charges that Kanye West was antisemitic in a recent tweet stating that he would “go death con 3 on Jewish people.”

via: HotNewHipHop

Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.

“If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic,” Owens said on her show, adding “It’s like you cannot even say the word ‘Jewish’ without people getting upset”

She also wondered why West was compelled to post the tweet in the first place: “Is [West] tweeting this because he’s reading the Newsweek headline – calling him antisemitic? Is he angry because he can’t believe he’s not free to talk about people in his life who happen to be Jewish without being accused of antisemitism?”

In full, Kanye had written: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West had been condemned by the American Jewish Committee for his recent behavior, which included wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Candace Owens at his YZY SZN 9 show. Numerous celebrities have come out to criticize the tweet, which has since been taken down for violating the platform’s rules.

Check out Owens’ full comments on West’s recent tweet below.

Candace Owens on Kanye West's antisemitic tweet: "If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," adding "It's like you cannot even say the word 'Jewish' without people getting upset" pic.twitter.com/tXYOWfI9UE — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 10, 2022