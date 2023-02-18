Cam'ron Reveals His Mother Has Died in Heartfelt Tribute Thanking Fans [Photo]

Today (Feb. 18), Cam’ron broke the sad news to fans that his mother, Fredericka Giles, has died at the age of 67.

On Saturday (February 18), Cam took to Instagram to reveal that his mother had recently been hospitalized and succumbed to her unspecified illness on February 9. He started the post by explaining that he didn’t “have the strength to put into words to express what my mom means to me,” and revealed that his mother had suffered a stroke in 2007 that left her physically impaired.

“In 2007 my mom had a stroke leaving her partially paralyzed on her left side and a speech impediment, but if you followed her or was her friend on social media you would never know any of that,” Cam’ron wrote. “She was witty, funny, intelligent, sarcastic and out spoken. People would say ‘cam I know you’re writing ya moms captions’ and I wasn’t. I would see my moms captions and say ‘where are you learning this?’ (Lingo) she’s [sic] tell me “be easy lil homie” lol. So I’m so sad to inform you guys of her passing.”

The Dipset founder added that he originally did not intend on sharing the news, but had a change of heart due to how much her social media family meant to Virgie, as she was affectionately known.

“I wasn’t going to share this because I’m in a lot of pain and Didn’t think it was anyones business,” Cam’ron explained. “But thinking about it, I really wanted to thank you all for making my moms days and nights for the last decade or so. Social media was her go-to for, entertainment, news, general gossip etc. She would send me anything she thought I should know, about me or not, good or bad.”

He continued: “She also had friends on here she fight me about. If I had a show anywhere (Boston, cali, texas etc) and she’d say ‘yo my friend is gonna be at the show get him/her in!’ And I’d say ‘mom you don’t know these people’ she’d say ‘yes I do that’s my friend’ (me) ‘you never even met them’ (her) ‘ I SAID GET THEM IN!!!’ Lol and I would.”

Cam’ron often gave fans some insight into his close relationship with Fredericka Giles, who even made an appearance on his 1998 debut Confessions Of Fire, on the song “Me, My Moms & Jimmy.”

In 2020, the rapper shared a screenshot of a text exchange in which he and his mother argued about her right to claim Harlem. She paraphrased his opening lines on the third verse of “Welcome To New York City” as proof of her authenticity, writing “Moved to 101 W 140 St when the shit was live… 5th floor 56, you know the zip, district 5 in November 1963.”

More recently, Cam issued a warning to his ex-girlfriends looking for sympathy from his mother, letting them know she doesn’t care about their feelings.

Killa took to Instagram on October 4 to share a text exchange between his mom and one of his former lovers that didn’t go the way his ex intended. As Cam’ron wrote in his caption, women from his past should think twice about sliding into his mom’s inbox in hopes of winning her son back.

Cam’ron opened his tribute post to his mother with the phrase, “What a fucking ride man!!” He closed it out by once again paying homage to her fans.

“This message is really for y’all guys (her social media friends) thank you all for liking, loving and appreciating my mom,” he wrote. “My biggest supporter, best friend and mom.”

While Cam’ron didn’t offer details about her funeral, he did share that a public viewing will be held in Harlem on February 23.

We are sending our condolences to Cam’ron and the friends and family of Fredericka Giles.