Camille Grammer: I Heard Erika Jayne Rumors From a ‘Housewife’ in 2019 [Photos]

Even though Camille Grammer is no longer a member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean that she can’t stir up some drama from afar.

When a fan asked Grammer via Twitter Saturday whether she had heard “of the Tom and Erika rumors,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 53, responded, “Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy [Cohen]’s baby shower,” which took place in January 2019.

Camille, did you hear of the Tom and Erika rumors before she came on the show? https://t.co/By7LZDqCFY — Tom’s Burglar | PayTheVictims (@thebravostan) September 18, 2021

Yes. One of the housewives mentioned it at Andy’s baby shower. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 18, 2021

While Grammer didn’t specify which “Housewife” spilled the tea, the attendees at the Bravo producer’s epic, star-studded celebration for his now-2-year-old son, Ben, included the following women from each show, according to the network’s guest list:

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Eva Marcille, NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Phaedra Parks

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Staub

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Grammer, Jayne, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley

“The Real Housewives of New York City” stars Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” stars LeeAnne Locken, Kameron Westcott, Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman.

Jayne, 50, who filed to end her marriage to Girardi, 82, in November 2020, has been accused of using the couple’s divorce to embezzle money and hide assets from the victims of Lion Air Flight 610 in a lawsuit filed in December.

In a recent “RHOBH” episode, Jayne shut down the rumors that their breakup was a way of hiding their money.

Meanwhile, the now-disgraced attorney’s former firm, Girardi Keese, owes over $101 million in debt, while Jayne is also being sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case. She has been accused of spending the millions on her American Express bill, assistants and a glam squad, among other expenses.

This isn’t the first time Grammer has thrown shade at Jayne via social media. She insinuated in July that the singer was faking her tears on the reality show.

