Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Become Badass Spies Again in First Trailer for Back in Action

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are sharing the screen again.

Director Seth Gordon‘s movie is set for its streaming release Jan. 17, 2025. Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson and Glenn Close round out the cast.

Back in Action centers on Matt (Foxx) and Emily (Diaz), who gave up their lives as CIA spies in order to start a family but find themselves forced back into their previous roles when their cover is suddenly blown.

The trailer shows Diaz thriving on the new excitement as she admits, “For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again. I felt like the bitch again.”

Later, Foxx learns that spy work still comes easily to him: “Just like old times, baby. Just like old times.”

Gordon (Horrible Bosses) directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Producers include Gordon for Exhibit A; Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett for Chernin Entertainment; and Beau Bauman for Good One Productions. Foxx, O’Brien, Datari Turner and Tim Lewis serve as executive producers.

This project marks Diaz’s first live-action feature film since 2014’s Annie, in which Foxx co-starred. The pair also shared the screen in 1999’s Any Given Sunday.

Back in Action was in production in Atlanta when Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue in April 2023. The movie remained in production and was set to wrap filming on schedule, a Netflix source told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

