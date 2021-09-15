California Gov. Gavin Newsom Beats Recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office after defeating a Republican-backed recall vote, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk. The majority of voters in the state voted “No” on Tuesday (Sept. 14) when asked whether or not they’d like to remove Newsom from office.

via: AP

Newsom bolted to a quick victory boosted by healthy turnout in the overwhelmingly Democratic state. He cast it as a win for his handling of the pandemic and liberal issues, and it ensures the nation’s most populous state will remain in Democratic control as a laboratory for progressive policies.

“‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” Newsom said. “I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic.”

With an estimated two-thirds of ballots counted, “no” on the question of whether to recall Newsom was ahead by a 30-point margin. That lead was built on votes cast by mail and in advance of Tuesday’s in-person balloting, with a strong showing by Democrats. While likely to shrink somewhat in the days ahead as votes cast at polling places are counted, Newsom’s lead couldn’t be overcome.

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder almost certainly would have replaced Newsom had the recall succeeded, an outcome that would have brought a polar opposite political worldview to Sacramento.

With Tuesday’s vote, Newsom became the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall. He will be up for reelection next year.