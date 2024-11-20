California Attorney General Responds to Tory Lanez’s Claim That LAPD Misplaced the Gun Used to Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The Office of the Attorney General of California has responded to Tory Lanez’s claims that the gun used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion has gone missing.

Lanez has been pushing for a retrial in his shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian artist has filed a motion several times after being sentenced to 10 years in prison, however, each attempt has fallen flat. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), the state of California denied the “Say It” artist’s latest claim that the gun from the incident was missing.

“The Los Angeles Police Department still has custody and control of the firearm and the firearm’s magazine, as well as of all the bullet casings and fragments that were booked into evidence,” read court documents obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the legal records rejected the idea of Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, being the shooter, considering 90 percent of the DNA came from a man. “It could not have come from a female such as Harris,” the filings emphasized. “Under the circumstances, there is no basis to conclude that the prosecution acted in bad faith by failing to collect fingerprints or a DNA sample from Harris.”

The state has officially debunked Tory Lanez’s lie that the gun he shot Megan Thee Stallion with is missing. “That query showed that Evidence and Property Management Division has the firearm, the firearm magazine, and all the bullet casings and the bullet fragments…" pic.twitter.com/yhwkJs1m93 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 19, 2024

I've said this before: "Indeed, as the major contributor (90 percent) of the DNA on the firearm was known to come from a man. it could not have come from a female such as Harris. Under the circumstances, there is no basis to conclude that the prosecution acted in bad faith by… pic.twitter.com/PeXaeGFy1K — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 19, 2024

In October, Lanez filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, Shawn Holley, arguing that she had ties to Roc Nation, Megan’s management company. The legal professional rebutted, “His actions to publicize this failed effort are likely tied to the appeal of his criminal conviction, for which I wish him well.”

Advertisement

via: Rap-Up