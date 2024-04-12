Caitlyn Jenner Big Mad At The Comparing of Her Fatal Car Crash to OJ Simpson’s ‘Brutal’ Murders | lovebscott.com

Caitlyn Jenner is refusing to apologize for her blunt statement regarding O.J. Simpson’s death.

Following the Olympian’s celebration of accused murderer OJ Simpson’s death, people were quick to point out that she was involved in a car crash that killed a woman in February 2015.

However, Jenner, 74, angrily shut down the comparison.

“I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember…OJ said something to the effect of…I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson,” she wrote on X Thursday.

The online skirmish began when the reality star bluntly wrote on the social media platform Thursday, “Good Riddance #OJSimpson” just moments after Simpson’s family announced that he had died at the age of 76.

Jenner and the former Buffalo Bills player were once close pals, but their friendship ended following the latter’s arrest for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson infamously was found not guilty in a criminal court in 1995 but was later found liable for their deaths in a civil case.

Brown Simpson had been close friends with Jenner’s then-wife, Kris Jenner, whose first husband, attorney Robert Kardashian, was a member of the disgraced NFL star’s defense team.

Caitlyn was always steadfast in her belief that Simpson had gotten away with murder, which she reiterated while competing on Australia’s “Big Brother VIP” in 2021.

However, some X users noted that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum once rear-ended a car, resulting in the death of a 69-year-old woman named Kimberly Howe. She was not charged but agreed to pay a $800,000 settlement.

“I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!” one critic wrote Thursday, while another noted, “You killed somebody too tho.”

Some netizens even brought up Caitlyn’s support of former President Donald Trump, who infamously boasted in January 2016 that he could murder someone and not lose voters.

“Your HERO Trump said he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and get away with it,” wrote one person, to which another added, “Your messiah said he could shoot someone on 5th Ave and get away with it, so we should proactively lock him up before someone else dies.”