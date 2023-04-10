‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Renewed at Netflix For Season 2

Mauricio Umansky and The Agency are coming back to Netflix.

via Deadline:

Netflix has renewed Buying Beverly Hills for a second run, coming after the property reality series launched in November.

The show follows Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California and the agents and clients selling property in the desired 90210 zip code and surrounding area.

Umansky, who has sold houses owned by the likes of Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and Prince, runs the agency with his daughters Farrah and Alexia. He’s a well-known figure in reality TV, being married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

We enjoyed season 1 and we look forward to season 2.