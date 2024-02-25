Busta Rhymes Seemingly In The Middle Of Incident At French Montana Release Party [Video] | lovebscott.com

Busta Rhymes recently attended French Montana’s album release party for Mac & Cheese 5 in New York City, but he found much more trouble than he anticipated.

via: HipHopDX

The fracas apparently took place on Friday (February 23) at Harbor NYC in midtown Manhattan. Footage was shared by The Shade Room the following day.

In the footage, Bussa Buss appears to be getting in the face of an aspiring rapper from Staten Island named Nizzle Man.

Nizzle appears to fall down the stairs, and Busta Rhymes seems to grabs his wrist to confront him about something. They talk back and forth in a way that doesn’t appear to be friendly, and it isn’t long before a pack of security guards step between the two men and escort Nizzle Man out of the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” rapper’s section — and, it seems, out of the club.

Some commenters on the post suggested that it didn’t appear that Busta and Nizzle were fighting. Rather, it appeared them that the elder statesman of rap was trying to de-escalate the situation, and had Nizzle Man escorted out before things got violent with whomever he may have been beefing with.

Neither Busta Rhymes nor Nizzle Man have yet commented about the altercation.

Check out the footage below.