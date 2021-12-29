Business Manager Who Worked With Kardashians and Nicki Minaj Found Dead, Boyfriend in Custody

Business manager Angela Kukawski has passed away.

via: Complex

Per Variety, the 55-year-old manager was discovered dead in the trunk of a car just north of Los Angeles on Dec. 23. The Los Angeles police department has since arrested 49-year-old Jason Barker, who detectives say was her boyfriend. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and the Office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has filed murder charges against him.

It is believed that Barker transported Kukawski’s body during the morning of Dec. 23, from Van Nuys to Simi Valley. Police have yet to determine a motive, but Deadline reports that detectives have alleged Barker killed her inside their shared Sherman Oaks residence. She was reported missing on Dec. 22. Kukawski, who also worked with Kanye West, Offset, and the 2Pac estate, leaves behind five children.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” said Todd Bozick of Boulevard Management, where Kukawski worked. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Simi Valley officer Casey Nicholson, in a statement provided to local news outlet Angelino News, said no other incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the suspected homicide.

We spend our condolences to all of Angela’s family and friends.