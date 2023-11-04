Burna Boy Claims He Turned Down $5 Million Gig Due to Dubai's Weed Laws [Video]

Burna Boy has revealed that he once turned down a $5 million offer for a show in Dubai.

Snoop Dogg may have a run for his money as weed king if Burna Boy’s latest story is true.

In a clip making the rounds online, the Nigerian crooner flexed exactly how much Mary Jane means to him (and how a measly $5 mil is pocket change).

In the clip, Burna raps: "Hustle make you no go fall of like Brymo, Just now I turn down Dubai money, $5m na small thing,/ Cos me I no dey like to dey go/ Where dey no gree me smoke Igbo."

In the clip, Burna raps: “Hustle make you no go fall of like Brymo, Just now I turn down Dubai money, $5m na small thing,/ Cos me I no dey like to dey go/ Where dey no gree me smoke Igbo.”

The line also doubles as a shot toward Brymo, another Nigerian singer. It appears he caught wind of the lyrics and responded, calling Burna “foolish.”

Brymo recently caught wind of the lyrics and responded, calling Burna "foolish."

Brymo recently accused Burna Boy of plagiarism and said he committed a “crime.” He alleges that two songs off Burna Boy’s latest album, I Told Them…, “City Boys” and the title track, are based off the title track of Brymo’s upcoming album, Macabre.

Burna Boy’s latest album is one for the hip-hop heads, with features from J. Cole, 21 Savage, RZA, Dave, RZA, GZA, and Seyi Vibez.