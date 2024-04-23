Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll Left Social Media Because He Was 'So Tired of Being Bullied' About His Weight | lovebscott.com

Jelly Roll has quietly taken a break from social media due to online bullying, according to his wife, Bunnie XO.

via: People

On a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the internet personality revealed the “Need a Favor” singer left social media because of negative comments about his weight.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f—ing weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby,” said Bunnie in a clip shared to her TikTok account. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m going to have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.”

“The internet can say whatever the f— they want about you and they say, ‘You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f— we’re not,” she added. “Enough is enough.”

Bunnie then spoke further about the impact of online hate: “Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f—in’ be bullied.”

She explained that her goal online is to “stand up for all the f—in’ underdogs,” noting that she refuses to let hatred get to her.

“You’re never going to bully me. You’re never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end,” said Bunnie.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jelly opened up about embarking on a health journey in preparation for the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on May 7.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he said. “I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

The country star expressed pride in his progress and spoke about wanting to continue with his lifestyle shift. “I feel really good,” said Jelly. “I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour [this summer].”