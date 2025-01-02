Bryce James, Youngest Son of LeBron James, Commits to Arizona

BY: Walker Published 39 mins ago

Another son of NBA superstar LeBron James will be playing Division I college basketball after Bryce James announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old James chose Arizona over reported offers from Duquesne and Ohio State.

James plays for Sierra Canyon in California and has long been on the national radar as a high-major prospect. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, both Duquesne and Ohio State offered him early in the process, while Arizona entered the picture later in the process and wooed him on a recent unofficial visit.

Under coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona has consistently put together one of the most high-octane offenses in college basketball, which likely served as a big appeal to James. 247Sports’ Jason Scheer also reports that James was drawn to Lloyd’s player development and the overall patience within the program committed to that end.

“Sources tell WildcatAuthority.com that one of the main reasons why James was drawn to Arizona is Tommy Lloyd’s ability to develop players and his patience with that process,” Scheer wrote. “James recently took an unofficial to Arizona and came away impressed with the overall campus and approach of the program.

James has good but not spectacular size and a well-rounded skill set that has him ranked by 247Sports as the No. 47 overall player in the Class of 2025 at the shooting guard spot.

With James in the fold, Arizona’s 2025 class now has two commitments with he and Dwayne Aristode, which ranks No. 50 in the Team Rankings. Arizona is also still in the mix to land several other high-profile targets which includes five-stars Koa Peat and Brayden Burries.

