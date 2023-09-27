Bruce Springsteen Postpones All 2023 Concerts to Treat Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen has pulled the plug on all concerts for the rest of the year.

via: USA Today

Earlier this month, Springsteen announced he was delaying all of his September shows under the advice of doctors. In a post to his official Instagram page Wednesday, the legendary rocker shared that while his condition has improved over the past few weeks, doctors said he needs to continue treatment through the end of the year. All postponed dates will be rescheduled for 2024 at their original venues, the statement said. Fans can expect those shows to be announced next week.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” Springsteen said in the post.

Fans who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies and aren’t able to attend the rescheduled 2024 dates will have 30 days to request a refund after new dates are announced. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

Peptic ulcers are typically characterized by severe abdominal pain and are described as open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and upper portion of the small intestine. The most common cause is a bacterial infection that eats away at the protective lining of the digestive system.