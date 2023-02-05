  1. Home
Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks [Photos]

February 05, 2023 12:15 PM PST

A week after being voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade, preferably before the NBA’s trade deadline upcoming up next week.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were among the teams interested in Kyrie.

Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to make known his interest in reuniting with Irving.

But, today Sunday (February 5th) The Atlantic’s Shams Charania reported that The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news on Twitter as well.

Now Luka can stop crying about not having any “help” on the team.

