Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks [Photos]

A week after being voted a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade, preferably before the NBA’s trade deadline upcoming up next week.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were among the teams interested in Kyrie.

Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to make known his interest in reuniting with Irving.

But, today Sunday (February 5th) The Atlantic’s Shams Charania reported that The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news on Twitter as well.

The Mavericks are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2027 first-round pick and second round picks to the Nets, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/PUMhhYeDnQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

Pick package to Nets: 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/XpJTWZb6Kq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2023

Now Luka can stop crying about not having any “help” on the team.