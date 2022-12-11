Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle is opening up about their “journey to heal” now that Brittney is back home safely after being held in a Russian prison for several months.

via People:

In her first Instagram post since Brittney’s return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her “heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY,” as she shared a collage of faces who helped Brittney get back home.

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday, CBS News reported, citing a U.S. official.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, Cherelle personally thanked more than 50 people by name — including Joy Reid, Gayle King, Robin, Roberts, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tamika Mallory, and three congress people — for their work in getting Brittney back to the states. She also thanked a few organizations, the Biden-Harris Administration, and SPEHA.

“I’m humbled by their hearts,” she wrote. “To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form! As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”

“I appreciate each and every one of you,” Cherelle continued. “Let’s continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul [Whelan] and all Americans home. All families deserve to be whole! Love, Cherelle Griner ????”

Brittney’s safe return is truly a Christmas miracle.

