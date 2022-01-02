Britney Spears Unfollows Sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram [Photo + Video]

Britney Spears has started 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.

via: Page Six

The pop star has seemingly given sister Jamie Lynn Spears the boot as she’s no longer following her on the social media platform.

It appears Jamie Lynn is still following Britney, however – at least for now.

Britney currently follows 46 people, including fiancé Sam Asghari, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Tinashe, who all vocalized their support for her amid the #FreeBritney movement.

Over the weekend, Britney also posted a video of birds fleeing cages set to Jaymes Young’s “Infinity,” symbolizing the victorious end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“SYMBOLIC of my year this year ?????? !!!!!?” the “Toxic” singer, 40, captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn shared a series of pics to highlight 2021 and promote her upcoming memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” set to hit stores on Jan. 18.

“Dear 2??0??2??1??, You tried your damnedest… bless your heart ??,” the “Sweet Magnolias” star, 30, wrote. “Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all- wishing every[one] a safe and Happy New Year??.”

As Page Six previously reported, Jamie Lynn changed the title of the book after facing backlash from Britney fans. The memoir, originally titled “I Must Confess,” was taken from Britney’s 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.”

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” Jamie Lynn’s publishing company, Worthy Publishing, said in a statement via Instagram at the time, noting that the “as-yet-untitled memoir” was “still in development.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn’s rocky relationship has been making headlines ever since the singer claimed in a court hearing back in June that she wanted to sue her family for the allegedly “abusive” conservatorship she had been under since 2008.

Prior to Judge Brenda Penny terminating the conservatorship in November, Britney also publicly called Jamie Lynn out for performing remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, much to her dismay.

“Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney later wrote in a post shared to Instagram last month.

“It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”

Nothing wrong with a New Year’s cleanse.