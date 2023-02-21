Britney Spears Talks With Accent in New Video, Tells Fans Never to Call Cops On Her [Video]

Britney Spears is tired of y’all sending the police to her house.

The 41-year-old singer covered a variety of different subjects in her new post, including a dress she was sent, her fans calling the cops, and more… all while speaking in an accent that appears to be a mix of British and Australian.

Britney began the video by talking about the dress she recently made for herself and then showed off a new outfit that an unnamed brand sent her.

“… sent me a dress I didn’t have to make myself… Thank you company for sending me this dress,” she says in the video while modeling the pink dress.

Britney then addressed her fans directly.

“Guys, I just want you to know, if I shut down my Instagram, don’t call the cops,” she said. Britney then ran past the camera and said, “Don’t ever be a roller coaster!”

The video ended with Britney running past the camera again and shouting, “Never be a roller coaster!”

She captioned the post, “Stay humble out there, y’all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”

Britney recently slammed the reports that she almost died and hinted that she may stop posting to Instagram altogether.

We know things are a little off with Britney, but at this point everyone needs to just let her be and figure it out. We just wish she would leave us be and figure it out too.

