Britney Spears Showed Off Her New Short Haircut And Was ‘Shocked’ By How ‘Hateful’ The Comments Were [Photos]

On October 4, Britney Spears shared an Instagram post teasing her new short haircut, writing, “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet !!!”

via: People

In her video, she’s wearing a hat to cover what could possibly be a dramatic new cut, so it’s hard to tell just how much she might have chopped off. Later in the video, as she’s rolling around in the sand, viewers get a better look at the back of her head, and it looks like she might be rocking a bob or lob.

Until she takes her hat off, though, we won’t know for sure.

Spears, 40, has opted for long hair for most of her career, though she has played around with length in the past. The “Lucky” singer has done a couple bobs over the years, both long and short, and both straight and curly. At the 1999 MTV EMAs, Spears showed up in a short haircut with her hair’s natural waves amped up into curls.

It appears Spears’ new do wasn’t well-received, as Spears noted in a follow-up post.

Yesterday (October 5), Spears addressed the reaction to her hair, writing, “I was inspired by Khloe Kardashian’s hair so I’m working on deep conditioning it today !!! They say nothing is impossible !!! Well I do nothing every day … I know. That was lame … either way I was shocked to see how many comments there were under my post l did yesterday. I looked and good god people are absolutely hateful !!! It saddens me to realize a person who watches something on Instagram that doesn’t even know me takes the time to even comment and say such hateful words !!! What a sad life !!! Yes I’m sensitive so it hurt my feelings.”

As for the comments, some implore Spears to put on sunscreen while others discuss her mental health, and overall, many of them don’t have a positive tone.