Britney Spears Says She Wasn't 'That Present' During Her Wedding: 'I Haven't Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years'

Britney Spears says she wasn’t fully “present” during her wedding with Sam Asghari earlier this year.

via Page Six:

“Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, who was freed from her years-long conservatorship last November, claimed in a lengthy note shared via Instagram Wednesday.

“There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”

Spears, 40, clarified that she can breathe clearly “now,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

“Its been a while for me !!! I CAN NOW … I just hope my family breathes well today !!!” she continued to write in part.

The pop star said “I do” to Asghari, 28, in June in front of a star-studded lineup of pals including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace.

Spears later revealed that she had a panic attack shortly before walking down the aisle.

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED ?!!!” she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “I had a panic attack and then got it together ???.”

We hope Britney regains real consciousness soon. People have no idea how lithium and other medications affect your brain in the long-term.