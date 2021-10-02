Britney Spears Says She's Focused on 'Healing' After Dad Jamie Is Suspended from Conservatorship

Britney Spears has no plans to return to the stage anytime soon.

Instead, the newly-semi-freed pop star is focusing on ‘healing.’

via People:

Britney posted a photo of a tree with its branches extending through a hole in the ceiling, writing, “Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do ? !!!”

“Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe ???? !!!!!” the newly engaged singer added. “Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!”

On Wednesday, judge Brenda Penny agreed to a request by Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart to suspend her father’s role in her conservatorship, temporarily replacing him with John Zabel.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Spears’ father has stated in his filings that the pop star may no longer need a conservatorship — something his daughter’s attorney Mathew Rosengart told PEOPLE is a “massive legal victory” for the singer as her case moves forward on Nov. 12 with a hearing that focuses on whether to terminate her conservatorship entirely.

Jamie, however, called it a “loss” for his daughter, whom he said he loved unconditionally, in a statement released after Wednesday’s hearing.

Looking ahead to the Nov. 12 hearing, Britney’s attorney told PEOPLE he is focused on “terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others.”

“It’s going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court’s order today, is going to turn over,” Rosengart told PEOPLE.

“[We’ll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears’ counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us,” he added, after accusing Jamie of financial misconduct and “reaping millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate,” during Wednesday’s hearing.

Jamie’s attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said in a statement issued on Thursday that Jamie “loves his daughter Britney unconditionally” and defended his role as estate conservator.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” Thoreen wrote in a statement, before adding, “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”

Britney’s conservatorship case has garnered widespread attention and recently made an impact on legislation.

On Friday, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that seeks to reform the state’s conservatorship laws, particularly when it comes to those with estates valued at over $1 million.

The law emphasizes transparency and requires conservators overseeing estates valued at more than $1 million to register as professionals and receive training, CBS News reported. It also gives conservatees more control over their legal representation and includes a penalty of up to $50,000 for conservators that courts find have not acted in the best interest of a client.

“This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California,” Assemblymember Evan Low, who introduced the bill, said in a statementwhen the bill was passed by California’s legislature.

“We’ve seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling,” Low said. “We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need.”

We hope Britney takes all the time she needs to adjust.