Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Restraining Order Against Jason Alexander

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were granted a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander after he tried to crash their wedding armed with a knife on Thursday.

via Page Six:

“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order,” Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart tells us.

“I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be.”

The former federal prosecutor adds, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

Alexander, 40, is ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Spears, 40, Asghari, 28, and her estate in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

According to a copy of the order obtained by Page Six, the Louisiana native has “continuously trespassed” on the pop icon’s property and had been advised Thursday that he was “not welcomed.”

He was allegedly armed with a knife when he entered Spears’ home on her big day, the report also states.

Alexander live-streamed on Instagram when he entered the mansion and was seen surpassing several security personnel.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded and made the arrest.

“Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody and arrested. I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work,” Rosengart told Page Six exclusively at the time.

“I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alexander was then charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.

He was held on $2,500 bail, as he also had an open warrant out for grand theft embezzlement and possession of stolen property, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Bail was set at an additional $20,000 for those charges.

The arraignment for the emergency protective order filed against Alexander is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m PT., and we’re told Rosengart plans to attend.

Alexander was married to Spears for a mere 55 hours in 2004 following an impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

He has since faced a string of legal issues, including violating an order of protection and stalking an unidentified woman in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to those charges on Jan. 4 and was ordered to serve nearly a year of probation.

In January 2021, Alexander was taken into custody for driving under the influence and then again that August for breaking security protocols at an airport.

Despite the “Toxic” singer’s ex causing a disturbance, Spears and Asghari were able to happily tie the knot Thursday evening in front of celeb guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

