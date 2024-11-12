Home > NEWS

Britney Spears Reunites with 18-Year-Old Son Jayden After Years of Estrangement

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Despite years of rumored estrangement, it seems Britney Spears has finally reconnected with one of her sons.

On Monday, Nov. 11, a source tells PEOPLE that the pop star, 42, recently reunited with her and ex Kevin Federline’s son Jayden James, 18. The teen has been visiting his mom in Los Angeles and the mother-son duo hung out in her home, the source shares.

“Spending time together has made her happy,” the insider adds.

Page Six was first to report the reunion.

Spears and Federline also share son Sean Preston, 19. In May 2023, the singer “consented” to both their children moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE at the time.

“It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope,” he said.

Another source confirmed to PEOPLE that the former dancer first reached out to his ex-wife earlier that month for permission to move. “Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy,” the insider said.

The boys now reside with their dad, wife Victoria Prince, and their two children — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11. Federline cited additional professional opportunities for himself as a result of the move and a job offer for Prince from a Hawaiian university.

via: People

