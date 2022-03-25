Britney Spears Praises 'Amazing Show' Euphoria for Raising Mental Health Awareness: 'It's Too Good' [Video]

Britney Spears is a fan of ‘Euphoria’ — much like the rest of us.

via People:

In a social media post shared on Friday, the pop star sang her praises of Euphoria, revealing how it has helped her with her mental health.

The “Lucky” singer, 40, shared a clip of Zendaya playing her character Rue Bennett in season one of the HBO show and wrote, “For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways ????? !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!!”

“It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy ?? … stillness … yoga ????? … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE ??? !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING ?,” she continued.

Mental Health Awareness Week typically takes place in October. After her conservatorship was terminated in November, Spears opened up about needing “lots of healing.”

“My intention is to merely exist in hopes that others see me write … dance ?? … cry ? … laugh ? … sing ? … or just speak ? !!!! They know I exist to be a good person …. period,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I hope my passion by just the thought of a dream and not yet even having one for so long because I couldn’t be here with the tools of deceit … manipulation … not the right medicine at all whatsoever.”

The singer added that she also intends to “give people hope” and that she knows she’s “lucky to be present and exist today.”

Meanwhile, in February, Zendaya, 25, told Entertainment Weekly that the show was meant to serve as a light, in response to criticism that Euphoria glorified drug use and abuse.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain,” she told EW. “And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

The actress — who is also an executive producer on Euphoria — further argued that her character shows that there is hope for recovery.

“It’s really important that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her,” Zendaya said of Rue. “Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing.”

That’s the beautiful thing about art — you never know how it will affect someone.

