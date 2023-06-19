Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Begging’ Singer to ‘Make Amends’ with Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, is urging the singer to reconnect with her estranged sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, according to a new report.

via Page Six:

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source told the Daily Mail Monday.

“They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

However, the insider claimed Britney, 41, is still hesitant to reconcile with Jamie Lynn, 32, and expects an apology before even considering it.

“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” the source told the outlet.

Lynne, 68, is “figuring out now how to make this happen,” according to the report, and is “not going to rest until everything is perfect again” between the family.

And yet, a second source emphasized that the Spears matriarch is not rushing to mend her daughters’ relationship, as Lynne and Britney are still working on their own issues.

“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be,” the second insider told the Daily Mail.

The source explained that Lynne is putting “100 percent effort” in to continue “strengthen[ing]” her relationship with Britney.

“With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead,” the insider said.

Reps for Britney and Lynne did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

The “Toxic” singer was estranged from her mom for three years, but they reunited last month. Britney later gushed about seeing “sweet” Lynne during the visit at her California home.

“With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Lynn just wants Britney to get back to funding Jamie’s lifestyle, we’re sure.