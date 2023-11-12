Britney Spears’ Manager Slams ‘SNL’ and Chloe Fineman for ‘Pathetic’ Skit About Singer's Book [Video]

Britney Spears’ manager didn’t find anything funny when “Saturday Night Live” made fun of her memoir.

“Wow. The writers of @SNL are getting worse and worse,” Cade Hudson wrote on Instagram Sunday.

“No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… [‘SNL’] is on life support.”

Continuing to bash the 3-minute-long pre-taped skit, Hudson called the minds behind the parody “pathetic.”

He also came for Chloe Fineman, who played Spears in the parody, writing that the comedian “isn’t funny.”

“Did you find her on Craigslist or something?”

In the comedic bit, Fineman — who is known for her Spears impersonation on the late-night show — gushed over the successful release of “The Woman In Me” while giving viewers a “sneak peek” at the celebrity auditions for the voice-over of Spears’ audiobook.

The auditions in the skit included humorous reading from Allison Janney (Heidi Gardner), Martin Scorcese (Timothée Chalamet), John Mulaney (Sarah Sherman), the B52s’ Fred Schneider (Bowen Yang) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Ego Nwodim).

The skit also included disastrous readings from actors playing Steve-O, Ice Spice, Dame Maggie Smith, Bill Hader, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Chalamet — not played by Chalamet, of course.

Fineman also played Julia Fox in the auditions, portraying a smiley and ditzy celeb as she read from a fake except from the book that previously went viral.

“‘I’m ready, put it in,’ I said. And he replied, ‘It’s in,’” Fineman read. “My whole world collapsed.”

The timely and relevant skit didn’t just roast portions of Spears’ memoir but also took aim at the celebrities who were reading.

Writers managed to fit in a joke about Pinkett Smith’s seemingly incessant memoir promotion amid her bombshell revelation that she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years.

They also came for Mulaney, who has used his drug and alcohol addiction as fuel for his comedy.

The late show even took a chunk out of their host that night, joking that Chalamet “can’t read.”

It seems the writers got their inspiration for the parody skit after audio clips of Michelle Williams reading the book went viral.

