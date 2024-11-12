Britney Spears To Make Last Child Support Payment To Kevin Federline This Friday After Years Of Financial Obligations

BY: Walker Published 45 mins ago

Britney Spears is 3 days away from closing the books on child support.

Spears will reportedly make her final child support payment to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, this week, ending her financial obligations to her son Jayden, now 18.

The famous singer and Jayden reconnected after years of estrangement, with Jayden back in California, reportedly rebuilding his relationship with his mom.

Advertisement

In her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears opened up about her motherhood journey, her 13-year conservatorship, and reclaiming her voice to tell her story on her terms.

According to TMZ, Spears will finally be done paying child support to her ex-husband Federline this Friday by sending the last $10,000 to the DJ.

Earlier this month, Spears paid $10K, and this final payment will conclude her financial obligations, bringing her bi-monthly payments made on behalf of their son, Jayden, who turned 18 two months ago to a close.

The arrangement followed a legal dispute between Britney’s attorney, Laura Wasser, and Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, over the payment terms.

Advertisement

The two sides eventually reached an agreement to end child support payments in November, coinciding with Jayson’s high school graduation.

When Spears and Federline divorced in 2007, the original agreement required her to pay him $20,000 per month.

However, in 2018, the payment increased to $40,000 as Federline was granted full custody of their children. After Sean Preston, now 19, turned 18 last year, the payments were reduced back to $20,000 per month.

Spears has been paying child support to Federline for the care of their kids for the past 17 years, which has reportedly accrued to a total of $5 million.

Advertisement

A source told the Daily Mail that the cessation of the payments is sure to leave a sour taste in Federline’s mouth as it’ll mean he’ll struggle to maintain his lifestyle.

“The amount of money Britney has given Kevin for the two boys is extraordinary, and it is enough for any man to support an entire family, which is what she believes he has done,” the source explained.

Federline currently lives in Hawaii with his current wife, Victoria Prince, and his four other children – two of whom he fathered with Prince and two with his ex-fiancée, Shar Jackson.

The DJ has also denied that he moved to the state to take advantage of a legal loophole that would extend the singer’s child support payments.

Advertisement

via: The Blast