Britney Spears Incident Video Proves Singer Tapped, Not Grabbed Victor Wembanyama

No one will be charged in the incident between Britney Spears and a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ security team after the pop star said she was slapped during an encounter with Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Recently released video appears to back her claim that she tapped, not grabbed, the player.

via Page Six:

In cellphone footage obtained by TMZ Friday, the pop superstar, 41, can be seen approaching the San Antonio Spurs player, 19, from behind.

“Excuse me, sir,” Spears says just moments before bodyguard Damian Smith whips his arm back on her face, knocking off her sunglasses.

People who were with the “Hold Me Closer” singer can be heard exclaiming in shock. Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, who witnessed the incident and is seen in the video wearing a white and black patterned shirt, then rushes toward Smith.

Spears, meanwhile, tries to compose herself.

She can be heard shouting in a British accent, “That’s America for you! F–k you all!”

Spears and her entourage then continue walking into Catch restaurant in Las Vegas.

Shortly after, the “Toxic” singer was seen in separate images obtained by TMZ sitting calmly at her table and even smiling at one point.

However, an eyewitness claimed that Spears was “extremely agitated” over the altercation and appeared to be in disbelief.

The Grammy winner took to social media Thursday to share that traumatic experiences are “not new” to her but that she was “not prepared” for what happened Wednesday night.

Spears also insisted that she merely “tapped” the rising French basketball star to try to take a picture with him and did not “grab” him, as he had alleged to the press earlier Thursday.

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd,” the “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer further claimed in her post. “Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face.”

The new video confirms Spears’ account of the events that she lightly touched Wembanyama before she was assaulted.

After the incident, the music icon filed a report for battery with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

However, the department announced Friday that it decided to not file criminal charges against Smith following the conclusion of an investigation.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six Friday, an officer said the decision was made “due to the fact that [Smith] did not willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist an arrest was not made and a citation was not given.”

Spears’ own security team told police that how Smith acted was “standard.”

“It would not be uncommon for them to respond this way,” another one of the “Slave 4 U” singer’s guards added.

Spears’ security guards also claimed to police that their client and Smith said “sorry to each other” after the incident.

Reps for Spears did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Page Six has also been unable to reach the Spurs or Wembanyama’s reps.

Smith’s position on the NBA team remains unknown, and it is unclear whether he has been reprimanded.

This is the most random story ever.