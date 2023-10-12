Britney Spears Grabs Late Night Sushi with Maluma and J Balvin During Trip to NYC

Britney Spears left the house and is in New York City.

via Page Six:

The pop star arrived in New York City on Wednesday and enjoyed a late-night sushi dinner with Maluma and J Balvin at Zero Bond, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

“The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them,” our insider shares.

“Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

We’re told Spears and the Colombian singers discussed music as well as her forthcoming book, “The Woman in Me.”

While the “Toxic” singer, 41, did not post about the evening on Instagram, Maluma, 29, shared a video of himself and Balvin, 38, hanging out at the members-only club on his Story.

Spears is gearing up for the Oct. 24 release of her highly anticipated memoir, though she won’t be sitting down for any promotional interviews.

“Britney is presented with every request that comes in. It’s her decision. … But at the moment, she does feel, ‘Let’s let this book speak for itself,’” a source previously told us.

Page Six broke the news in February 2022 that the Grammy winner had signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

A publishing insider told us that the finished product is “brutally honest and from the heart.”

“No stone is left unturned. It’s truly a female empowerment story — her taking control of her life,” the source divulged in April.

It’s nice to see Britney out of the foyer and mingling with other people.