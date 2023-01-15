Britney Spears Gives the Finger in New Video After Restaurant ‘Meltdown’ [Video]

Britney Spears has seemingly responded to the alleged rumors that she recently had a ‘manic episode’ in public as she flipped off the camera in her latest Instagram clip shared on Saturday.

Britney Spears flipped the bird multiple times in a new video after she was filmed “speaking gibberish” and acting “manic” at a restaurant.

Spears chaotically danced, tousled her blonde tresses and poked her tongue out at the camera while rocking a strapless white mini dress with neon yellow piping and a pair of knee-high go go boots.

She also flipped her middle finger at the camera twice, before doing the ‘Hook ’em Horns’ hand sign (or maybe she merely meant “rock on.”)

At other points in the Instagram video — which had the comments switched off — she was seen applying powdered foundation to her face as she danced to the tune of “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls.

The pop icon, 41, also offered another rebuttal to the reports: a seemingly defiant Instagram meme which read, “they told me I couldn’t that’s why I did.”

It came one day after her casual dinner with husband Sam Asghari ended with a bizarre meltdown and the actor “storming out.”

Witnesses said Spears began “talking gibberish” at Los Angeles hotspot JOEY on Friday night.

In the footage, a visibly frazzled Spears was seen sitting alone at the Woodland Hills establishment, holding up a menu to her face upon realizing other diners were filming her.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer, who appeared to be talking to herself, soon left with her bodyguard.

Reps for Spears have not returned Page Six’s request for comment. Asghari’s rep declined to comment.

A manager at Joey’s also declined to “disclose any information” about the incident.

Spears has openly struggled with her mental health for several years and spoken out about the stresses of her 13-year conservatorship, including allegedly being held at a mental health facility against her will.

She claimed on social media and in court that she was being forced to take medications after she was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

After more than a decade under the conservatorship, she was finally freed in 2021, and she was able to tie the knot with Asghari the following year.

The couple had a fairytale wedding at her home in California, with guests including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Madonna.

Neither Spears nor Asghari has directly addressed the restaurant meltdown on their social media accounts.