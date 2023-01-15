Damar Hamlin Tweets He's Supporting Bills From Home as he Focuses on Recovery [Video]

Fans hoped Damar Hamlin would somewhat mark his return to the field when the Buffalo Bills went head-to-head in their playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins today (Jan. 15).

via: NBC News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is tuning into his team’s Sunday home game against the Miami Dolphins from his home as he focuses on continuing his recovery from his Jan. 2 cardiac arrest, he said in a tweet.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin, 24, wrote ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!”

The wild card game comes after the the Bills-Bengals game in which Hamlin collapsed was cancelled, leaving them with the No. 2 seed.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! ?? Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ??? #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — ????? ?????? (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

Hamlin was released on Monday from the Ohio hospital where he had been receiving treatment since his cardiac arrest. He was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York to continue recovering and was discharged Wednesday in what doctors called a remarkable recovery.

Doctors said Hamlin was released from the Ohio hospital after his condition improved from “critical” to “fair or good” Monday morning, meaning his organ systems were stable and improving and he no longer needed intensive nursing care or respiratory therapy.

The Bills said in a statement Wednesday that Hamlin underwent a “comprehensive medical evaluation” and cardiac, neurological and vascular testing before being discharged from the Buffalo hospital.

At last Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots — the first game since Hamlin’s collapse — Bills’ running back Nyheim Hines returned two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a stunning pair of plays that made him the 11th player in NFL history to return two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single game, the first in the league to do so since 2010 and the first Bills player ever to do so, the team tweeted.

When Hines ran back the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, Hamlin jumped up and down — and accidentally set off alarms in the ICU, doctors said.

The Bills won the game 35-23.