Britney Spears' Former Conservator Is 'Happy' to Continue 'Assisting' Singer in Her 'Independence'

Britney Spears’ former personal conservator is happy with the court’s decision to end the singer’s conservatorship.

The singer was told by Judge Brenda Penny on Friday (12Nov21) that her conservatorship would finally end after 13 years.

However, Jodi Montgomery – who has overseen Britney’s personal affairs for the last two years – has reassured the “Gimme More” hitmaker she will stay on to help the star with her “freedom and independence.”

Jodi’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement, “Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards termination of her conservatorship.”

“That day is now here. Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship.”

Jodi’s duties included communicating with medical professionals, arranging security and managing caretakers and security guards and restricting and limiting guests.

Delivering her ruling in court, Judge Penny said, “The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.”

The judge also said Britney’s current estate conservator, John Zabel – who took over the position in September – would continue working for the time being to settle ongoing financial concerns related to the case.

Following the hearing, Britney posted a video on Instagram from outside the courthouse, showing her fans being showered in confetti as they cheered the judge’s ruling, and captioned the footage, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen.”

Britney ended the caption with a new hashtag “#FreedBritney,” referencing her fans’ #FreeBritney movement.

